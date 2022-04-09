William John Kelly Sells 2,310 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $11,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $13,069.76.
NYSE:RBOT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
