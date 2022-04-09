Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.