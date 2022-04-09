Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FWONK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

