Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $25,077.55 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $26.71 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

