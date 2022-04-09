Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

