Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 482,706 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

