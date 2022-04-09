KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CTO Robert J. Balog Sells 1,374 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Balog sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $12,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KVH Industries stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.65.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KVH Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

