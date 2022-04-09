Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 70.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

