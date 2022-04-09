Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atento currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

ATTO stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

