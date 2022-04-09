DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

DXPE opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $466.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.24.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 616.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

