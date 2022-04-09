Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.05.

FIVN opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.