International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.21

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 45750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.88.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.18.

In other news, insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 92,176 shares of International Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$708,833.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

