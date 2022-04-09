Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.87

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 91721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several research firms have commented on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,823,000 after buying an additional 1,041,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 596,594 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 426,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 368,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

