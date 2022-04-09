ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV opened at $214.48 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -714.93 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,938 shares of company stock worth $15,536,182 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

