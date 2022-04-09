Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after buying an additional 117,961 shares during the period.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,569 shares of company stock valued at $915,264. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

