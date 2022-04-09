Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.
Sempra stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $170.77.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
