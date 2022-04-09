Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $170.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.