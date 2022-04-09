Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ChannelAdvisor worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECOM opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.84. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.