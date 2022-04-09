Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globant by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $239.06 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $202.58 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

