Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,069 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Natera stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,419 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

