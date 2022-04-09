Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 403,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $23,396,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

