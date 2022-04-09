Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.