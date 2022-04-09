Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.