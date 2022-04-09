Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

