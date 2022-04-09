Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 400 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 400 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

