Piper Sandler Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $430.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.79 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

