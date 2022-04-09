Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

MCRI opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

