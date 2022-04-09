StockNews.com Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

BP stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

