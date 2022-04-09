DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

DRD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of DRD opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

