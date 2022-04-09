Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.95.

GRAY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.02.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

