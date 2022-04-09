Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iStar were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 147.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,760,000 after buying an additional 2,652,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 9.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 111,686 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 273.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iStar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 816,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $21.64 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

iStar Profile (Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

