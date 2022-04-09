Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,155 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of BPMC opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

