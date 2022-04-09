Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $532,000 Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

UCTT stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

