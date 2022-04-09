Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.84 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

