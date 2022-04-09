Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $552,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SM Energy by 77.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

