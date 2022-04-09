Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

