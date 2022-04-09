Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.28. Denbury posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 231.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $9.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

DEN opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 3.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $3,016,000. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 38.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 416.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

