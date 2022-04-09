$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.49. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TBBK opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

