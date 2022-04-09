Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,952,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,996,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after buying an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

