Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,000 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

