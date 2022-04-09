AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $22.12. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 10,387 shares.
The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.93.
AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
