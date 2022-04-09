AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $22.12. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 10,387 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.93.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

