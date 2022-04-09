Financial Contrast: Archrock (NYSE:AROC) & NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archrock and NGL Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $781.46 million 1.86 $28.22 million $0.19 49.27 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60

Archrock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Archrock has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Archrock and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 0 0 0 N/A NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

NGL Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Archrock.

Profitability

This table compares Archrock and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 3.61% 5.29% 1.81% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Archrock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Archrock beats NGL Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components; and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

