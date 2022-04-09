Financial Contrast: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -33.15% N/A -6.61% AGNC Investment 58.24% 17.52% 2.18%

29.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.33 -$267.01 million ($18.80) -0.41 AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 5.12 $749.00 million $1.19 10.59

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 AGNC Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 33.79%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

