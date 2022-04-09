36,791 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 28,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Trimble stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

