57,084 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Glacier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

