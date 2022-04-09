Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $202.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.67.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.