REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,308,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.