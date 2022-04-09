monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $140.76 on Thursday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.85.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,689,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

