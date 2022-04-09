Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of LAC opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

