Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

