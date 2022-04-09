Joseph Thomas Hand Acquires 1,500 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Thomas Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get York Water alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 208 shares of York Water stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $9,773.92.

On Friday, January 14th, Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 85 shares of York Water stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $3,948.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.39. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.